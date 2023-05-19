Catholic World News

Death rate rising among young Americans

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The death rate among Americans between the ages of 1 and 19 rose in 2020 to the highest level ever recorded, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.



The surge in death among young people—an increase of over 10% in 2020, and another 8% in 2021—was not attributed to Covid, which caused relatively few deaths among young people. But the causes of death reflected the damaging effects of the Covid lockdown, with sharp increases in the number of deaths attributed to suicide, homicide, drug use, and ailments associated with anxiety and depression.

