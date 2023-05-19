Catholic World News

Australian state drops plan to take over Catholic cemeteries

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of New South Wales has backed away from a plan to take control of the state’s Catholic cemeteries.



Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney had fought the plan, saying that the government’s proposal to merge cemetery management into a single government agency showed a “blatant disregard for people of faith.”

