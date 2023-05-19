Catholic World News

CELAM elects new leadership

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin American bishops’ conference, CELAM, has elected new leaders.



Archbishop Jaime Spengler of Porto Allegre, Brazil, who was recently chosen to head the Brazilian bishops’ conference, will also be president of CELAM.



Archbishop José Luis Azuaje Ayala, a Venezuelan, will be the first vice president. Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta, a Panamanian, will be second vice president.

