Vatican withdraws postage stamp after protests

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has withdrawn from circulation a postage stamp that was released to publicize World Youth Day, but drew criticism because it used an image associated with colonialism.



The stamp—promoting the World Youth Day celebrations in Lisbon—showed an image of Pope Francis leading young people to the Monument of Discoveries, a prominent landmark in the city. That monument is now controversial for two reasons: It was constructed during the authoritarian regime of Antonio Salazar, and it was built to honor the 500th anniversary of the death of Henry the Navigator, a key figure in Portugal’s colonial expansion.

