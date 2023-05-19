Catholic World News

Europe cannot accept war in Ukraine, Cardinal Parolin says

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to a summit meeting of the Council of Europe, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that Europe could not allow the continuation of warfare in Ukraine.



“We cannot accept passively that the war of aggression in that tormented country continues,” said the Vatican Secretary of State. He asked: “where are the creative efforts for peace?”





