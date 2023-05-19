Catholic World News

Pope Francis, in book preface, calls for ecological transition

May 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface to a new book, Il Gusto di Cambiare [The Taste to Change], by Father Gaël Giraud, SJ, and Carlo Petrini, the founder of the slow food movement.



“I believe that this book is a precious gift, because it shows us a road and the concrete possibility of following it, at an individual, community and institutional level: the ecological transition can represent an area in which we all, as brothers and sisters, take care of the common house, betting on the fact that by consuming fewer things and living more personal relationships we will enter the door of our happiness,” Pope Francis wrote at the conclusion of his preface.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!