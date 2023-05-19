Catholic World News

Papal message to CELAM highlights synodality, service

May 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a message in the Pope’s name to CELAM (the Episcopal Conference of Latin America) as it held its 39th general assembly.



The Pope prayed that the Church there be “always ready to serve, especially the poor and the marginalized, discerning the inspirations of the Holy Spirit, in synodality with all the holy people of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!