Pope interrupts audience to take phone call

May 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis interrupted his regular weekly public audience on May 17 to take a phone call.



As the Pope was greeting groups of pilgrims in attendance at the Wednesday audience, an aide brought him a cell phone. The proceedings then stopped for about a full minute, as the Pontiff spoke on the phone while the crowd in St. Peter’s Square waited quietly.



The Vatican did not answer queries about the nature of the call. Pope Francis has interrupted public audiences to take phone calls a few times in the past.

