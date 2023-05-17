Catholic World News

North Carolina: legislators approve abortion ban over governor’s veto

May 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Overriding a veto by Governor Roy Cooper, the state legislature of North Carolina has approved a bill that will ban most abortions after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.



The override vote was along party lines, with Democrats voting to support the veto and the Republican majority voting to override. Governor Cooper is a Democrat.

