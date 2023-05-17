Trump, DeSantis spar on abortion law
CWN Editor's Note: The top two Republican candidates for the presidency have exchanged barbs on the abortion issue, with former President Donald Trump saying that the new state law in Florida, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, is “too harsh,” and DeSantis responding that the law “is something that probably 99% of pro-lifers support.”
DeSantis—who is widely expected to enter the presidential race—challenged Trump, who is a Florida resident: “Would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did?”
