Papal reflection on link between peace, development

May 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Building peace means initiating and sustaining processes of development to eliminate poverty, to defeat hunger, to guarantee health and care, to safeguard the common home, to promote fundamental rights and to overcome discrimination determined by human mobility,” Pope Francis tweeted on May 16.

