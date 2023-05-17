Catholic World News

Former abbot of Montecassino acquitted of embezzlement charges

May 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Corriere della Sera

CWN Editor's Note: Dom Pietro Vittorelli, OSB, the abbot of the Benedictine mother abbey of Montecassino from 2007 until his resignation in 2013, has been acquitted of charges of embezzling monastery funds. The abbot had been accused of financial fraud following reports of luxury travel spending.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!