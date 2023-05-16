Catholic World News

Sharp rise in executions worldwide in 2022

May 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At least 883 people were put to death by legal execution in 2022, according to figures released by Amnesty International. That number represents a increase of more than 50% over the previous year.



However, the Amnesty International figures do not include executions in China—where the government condemns thousands of people to death every year—and in other countries that withhold information about capital punishment.



In the Amnesty International report, three countries—Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt—account for more than 90% of last year’s executions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!