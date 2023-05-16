Catholic World News

New US report alleges religious freedom violations in China, Iran, India

May 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on ABC News

CWN Editor's Note: On May 15, the US State Department released its 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom.



“Governments in many parts of the world continue to target religious minorities using a host of methods, including torture, beatings, unlawful surveillance, and so-called re-education camps,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!