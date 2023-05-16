Catholic World News

African bishops appeal for debt cancellation ahead of G7 summit

May 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As leaders of the G7 nations prepare to meet in Hiroshima, bishops from 23 African nations called for “effective and reliable processes to alleviate unpayable debts.”

