8 border bishops call for compassion for migrants in need

May 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In response to the large number of migrants at the US-Mexico border, eight bishops from California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas said that “we are called to see the face of Christ in those who suffer, those who lack the basic necessities of life, and we judge ourselves as a community of faith by the way we treat the most vulnerable among us.”



“We always cooperate in the administration of humanitarian aid with local, state, and federal officials, frequently in partnership with faith communities and like-minded secular organizations,” they added. “May each of us be blessed with a humanitarian heart that beats with fraternal compassion for those in need.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

