Papal call for pro-family policies to address poverty, demographic winter

May 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The family is the main antidote to material and spiritual poverty, and to the problem of the demographic winter,” Pope Francis tweeted on May 15. “Family-friendly social, economic and cultural policies need to be promoted in every country, as well as policies that welcome life.”

