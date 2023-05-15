Catholic World News

State attorneys charge JP Morgan with bias against conservatives, Christians

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 19 state attorneys general have written to Jaime Dimon, the chief executive of JP Morgan Chase, protesting the giant bank’s “pattern of discrimination” against religious and/or conservative clients.



The attorneys general question JP Morgan’s decision to close accounts of various conservative groups, and call upon the bank “to stop its religious and politically biased discrimination and start living up to its commitment to an inclusive society where everyone feels welcomed, equal, and included.”



Fourteen state treasurers have issued a similar challenge to JP Morgan policies. All of the state officials who signed the challenges are Republicans.

