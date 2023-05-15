Catholic World News

San Diego diocese plans bankruptcy filing

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of San Diego will file for bankruptcy, diocesan officials have disclosed.



The bankruptcy filing— which is likely to occur in November— is prompted by scores of sex-abuse lawsuits, filed after a California law, enacted in 2019, that extended the statute of limitations for such suits.



San Diego will become the 31st US diocese to seek bankruptcy protection in the face of sex-abuse lawsuits— unless another diocese files in the intervening months.



The Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America, an insurance firm that provides coverage for the San Diego diocese, has also filed suit, saying that it should not be required to pay for the settlement of sex-abuse claims because diocesan officials were aware that some priests “had “had proclivities toward sexual abuse of children such that coverage is precluded” under the terms of its policies.

