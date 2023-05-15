Catholic World News

Holy Land patriarchs renew call for Palestinian state

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian patriarchs of the Holy Land have renewed their call for the establishment of a Palestinian state.



In a message released for the 75th anniversary of the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, the Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem asked for prayers “that God may grant wisdom to move towards a better future, so that the Palestinian people may be granted the right to self-determination, state building and prosperity, and allow all the peoples of this land to live in peace, dignity and prosperity.”

