UN official, Pontiff discuss Palestinian refugees

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), on May 12.



Lazzarini tweeted that he had “a humbling exchange” with the Pope “on the worrying situation for Palestine refugees and the critical work of UNRWA with and for them.”



Lazzarini also met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

