Look to Mary, cultivate prayer and communion with the Church: papal call to Catholic women’s organizations

May 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 13, Pope Francis received participants in the general assembly of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations.



The Pope called on the participants to “listen to the lament of so many women in the world who suffer injustice, abandonment, discrimination, poverty, or inhuman treatment since childhood in some cases.” The audience took place on the memorial of Our Lady of Fátima, and during his address, Pope Francis reflected on the Fátima apparitions.

