Catholic World News

Pope asks new ambassadors: ‘When will we learn from history?’

May 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On May 13, Pope Francis received the credentials of new ambassadors from Iceland, Bangladesh, Syria, The Gambia, and Kazakhstan.



The Pope asked the diplomats a series of questions, beginning with, “When will we learn from history that the ways of violence, oppression and unbridled ambition to conquer land do not benefit the common good?” He concluded his questions with the thought that “until we come to this realization, we will continue to experience what I have been calling a third world war being fought piecemeal.”



The Pope then paid tribute to the role of the ambassador: “as a man or woman of dialogue, a bridge builder, an ambassador can serve as a figure of hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!