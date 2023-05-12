Catholic World News

Wisconsin rules Catholic charity is not ‘primarily’ religious

May 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: This article provides an overview of a ruling by Wisconsin’s Labor and Industry Review Commission that the Catholic Charities Bureau of the Superior diocese is not a religious organization, as well as the court case that followed.

