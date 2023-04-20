Catholic World News

Wisconsin suit challenges religious identity of Catholic Charities

April 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Wisconsin will review a decision in which a lower court ruled that the Catholic Charities Bureau of the Superior diocese does not qualify for an exemption from the state’s unemployment-insurance program, because the agency is not engaged in distinctively religious work.



The state’s Labor and Industry Review Commission has argued that Catholic Charities serves people of all faiths, and does not run religious programs. Bishop James Powers of Superior counters that the agency, “our diocese’s social ministry arm, carries on the work of Christ by reflecting gospel values; everything they do advances the mission of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!