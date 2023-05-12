Catholic World News

‘I hate Catholic people’: Pro-drag students harass protesters at Loyola

May 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Campus Reform

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place at Loyola University Chicago, the site of a drag show.



“The level of blasphemy which Loyola allowed for and directly funded with student dollars was intolerable and abominable,” said a student at the Jesuit college. “The protest served primarily as a message against this as well as a message against Loyola’s continual disregard for its own mission clauses and for the authority of the bishops and especially the Vatican.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

