UK birth of ‘three-parent baby’ came at a high moral cost, Catholic bioethicists warn

May 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the destruction of two embryonic human individuals to create a third individual,” the Anscombe Bioethics Centre said of the IVF (in vitro fertilization) procedure known as mitochondrial donation. “This is primarily unethical due to the destruction of two unique innocent human beings, who had inherent dignity and rights.”



Catholic teaching on IVF is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008), two documents of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

