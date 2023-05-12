Catholic World News
Catholic environmental network urges Panama to reject mining deal
May 12, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: In March, representatives of organizations of Latin American bishops, religious institutes, and Caritas agencies held the first meeting of the Red Eclesial Ecológica Mesoamericana (REMAM, or Mesoamerican Ecclesial Ecological Network).
REMAM has urged Panama’s National Assembly to reject a government deal with a subsidiary of a Canadian copper company.
