Catholic World News

Catholic environmental network urges Panama to reject mining deal

May 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on MENAFN

CWN Editor's Note: In March, representatives of organizations of Latin American bishops, religious institutes, and Caritas agencies held the first meeting of the Red Eclesial Ecológica Mesoamericana (REMAM, or Mesoamerican Ecclesial Ecological Network).



REMAM has urged Panama’s National Assembly to reject a government deal with a subsidiary of a Canadian copper company.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!