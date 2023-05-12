Catholic World News

Bishops lend support to Save Our Sequoias Act

May 12, 2023

The chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development has joined the chairman of the California Catholic Conference’s Environmental Stewardship Committee in lending support to the Save Our Sequoias Act, sponsored by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Giant sequoia trees, an endangered species endemic to the Sierra Nevada range in California, are under threat,” Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia and Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Gerald Wilkerson of Los Angeles said at the beginning of their May 10 letter to members of the US House of Representatives. “These majestic trees, larger than any other on earth and providing unique ecosystems where other plants and animals flourish, speak of the splendor of creation. Some living sequoias are more than three thousand years old.”

“The Save Our Sequoias Act proposes a long-term investment and strategy to protect this patrimony of creation,” they added. “We commend the Members of Congress who have sponsored this bill.”

Archbishop Gudziak’s predecessor as committee chairman supported similar legislation in 2022.

