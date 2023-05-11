Catholic World News

World Council of Churches, Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity hold leadership meeting

May 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Pope Francis made an ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva in 2018 for the body’s 70th anniversary.

