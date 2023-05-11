Catholic World News

Pontifical abuse commission announces global and regional ‘resource people’

May 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At its May meeting, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, led by Cardinal Seán O’Malley (president) and Father Andrew Small, OMI (secretary), published a personnel chart that includes a director of policy, a policy associate, four regional experts, two regional senior advisors, and a regional consultant.

