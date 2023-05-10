Catholic World News

Most Americans favor making abortion pill available, poll shows

May 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Most Americans favor allowing the sale of the abortion drug mifepristone, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.



The poll found that 66% of respondents said that the sale of mifepristone should be allowed, while 24% said the drug should not be on the market. The poll did not ask respondents whether the abortion pill should be available without prescription, which is the question at the center of a current legal dispute.



The poll also found a majority of Americans disagree with the Dobbs decision, in which the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

