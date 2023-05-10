Catholic World News
Pro-life advocates ask: Where do we go from Dobbs?
May 10, 2023
» Continue to this story on Human Life Review
CWN Editor's Note: Helen Alvaré, Carl Anderson, Gerard Bradley, Clarke Forsythe, Edward Mechmann, William Murchison, Marvin Olasky, David Quinn, and Wesley Smith contributed to this symposium.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!