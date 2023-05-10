Catholic World News

Kerala bishops’ conference spokesman defends controversial film

May 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) have come to the defense of The Kerala Story, a film banned by the state of West Bengal because it was deemed offensive to Muslims.



The film is a “work of art” that “exposes the atrocities committed by the Islamic State,” said Father Jacob Palackappilly, spokesman for the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council. “There have been instances of women’s recruitment [into ISIS], trapping them in the web of love. The movie displays that, and it upsets many.”

