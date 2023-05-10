Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to Sudan conflict

May 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Sudan between war and hunger,” the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its May 9 edition to developments in the three-week-old Sudan conflict and the attendant humanitarian crisis.

