Oakland diocese files for bankruptcy over child sex abuse lawsuits

May 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bankruptcy filing “ is necessary in light of the more than 330 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse ... under a recent California statute that allowed decades-old claims otherwise time barred and expired to be filed,” Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, of Oakland said in a statement.

