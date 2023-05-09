Catholic World News

USCCB announces ‘strong opposition’ to Secure the Border Act, issues action alert

May 09, 2023

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration announced its “strong opposition” to the Secure the Border Act, sponsored by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL).

“If enacted, this measure would fundamentally weaken our nation’s decades-long commitment to humanitarian protection,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the committee, wrote in a May 5 letter to members of the House of Representatives.

“Provisions of this bill would endanger unaccompanied children and inflict harm on other vulnerable persons, decimate access to asylum, mandate damaging detention and removal practices, restrict access to legal employment, limit—and potentially eliminate—federal partnerships with faith-based and other nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), undermine the rule of law, and more,” he continued, as he spoke of the “extreme nature of this bill, its incompatibility with Catholic social teaching, and its inconsistency with our nation’s broadly bipartisan commitment to humanitarian protection.”

The USCCB’s Justice for Immigrants initiative issued an action alert on May 8 (Urge Your U.S. Representative to Oppose Extreme Immigration Bill). The USCCB suggested that the following language be used in communications with members of Congress:

While I strongly support comprehensive immigration reform, this bill is extreme, incompatible with Catholic social teaching, and inconsistent with our nation’s broadly bipartisan commitment to humanitarian protection. Its passage is beyond justification. Humane border management must include meaningful access to humanitarian protection and respect for the God-given dignity of migrants. Please vote against H.R. 2 and support the drafting of bipartisan legislation that is more in keeping with our nation’s rich tradition of welcome.

