1st bishop of Uruguay beatified

May 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The first bishop of the South American nation of Uruguay, Bishop Jacinto Vera (1813-1881), was beatified in Montevideo, the nation’s capital, on May 6.



Cardinal Paulo Cezar Costa of Brasilia was the principal celebrant at the beatification Mass.



“A pastor who took care of his people, he bore witness to the Gospel with generous missionary zeal, promoting social reconciliation in the tense atmosphere of the civil war,” said Pope Francis, referring to the bishop’s ministry during the War of Triple Alliance.

