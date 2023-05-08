Catholic World News

St. Peter’s Basilica hosts weekly candlelight Rosary processions during May

May 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On Saturdays in May, St. Peter’s Basilica is hosting a weekly candlelight Rosary procession.



The Vatican newspaper reported that the prelates scheduled to lead the processions are Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola (Secretary of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, May 6), Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga (President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, May 13), Cardinal Mario Grech (Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, May 20), and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra (Substitute of the Secretariat of State, May 27).

