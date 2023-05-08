Catholic World News

Liberia may be at peace, but Catholics say reconciliation is elusive

May 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 5.4 million (map) is 41% Christian, 40% ethnic religionist, and 16% Muslim. The article discusses the lingering effects of the Liberian civil wars (1989-1997 and 1999-2003).

