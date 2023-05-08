Catholic World News

North Carolina legislature passes 12-week abortion ban

May 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With votes of 71-46 in the state house and 29-20 in the state senate, the North Carolina General Assembly has passed the Care for Women, Children, and Families Act, which bans most abortions after the twelfth week of pregnancy, provides protections for babies who survive abortions, and includes other provisions, such as paid parental leave for state employees.



The legislation also provides $7 million in funding for long-term contraceptives. Gov. Roy Cooper has vowed to veto the measure.



“While there is still work to be done, this bill offers greater legal protection for the unborn child than previously existed in our state,” said Father Peter Ascik, director of of the Diocese of Charlotte’s Office of Family Life.

