Vatican newspaper weighs in on end of Covid emergency

May 08, 2023

On May 6, L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page story to the World Health Organization’s declaration that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency.

“The disease has not disappeared, and even if the darkest moments are behind us, it will be necessary to continue to maintain prudence, as well as to strengthen health services to protect the most fragile,” the Vatican newspaper reported in its unsigned article.

The article concluded:

Today, the vestiges remain of one of the most terrible periods for humanity in recent decades: the increase in inequality and the number of the marginalized. According to Save the Children, 100 million more children have been pushed into poverty, and 1.5 billion minors have had their education disrupted, with a rise in violence against them; 10.5 million have lost a parent or person who provides care for them because of Covid-19; mental health problems have also increased, especially for the young. The admonition of Pope Francis that “you don’t come out of a crisis like this the same: you come out either better or worse” still remains valid. For all. And continues to quickly ask for a reply.

