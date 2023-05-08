Vatican newspaper weighs in on end of Covid emergency
May 08, 2023
On May 6, L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page story to the World Health Organization’s declaration that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency.
“The disease has not disappeared, and even if the darkest moments are behind us, it will be necessary to continue to maintain prudence, as well as to strengthen health services to protect the most fragile,” the Vatican newspaper reported in its unsigned article.
The article concluded:
Today, the vestiges remain of one of the most terrible periods for humanity in recent decades: the increase in inequality and the number of the marginalized. According to Save the Children, 100 million more children have been pushed into poverty, and 1.5 billion minors have had their education disrupted, with a rise in violence against them; 10.5 million have lost a parent or person who provides care for them because of Covid-19; mental health problems have also increased, especially for the young.
The admonition of Pope Francis that “you don’t come out of a crisis like this the same: you come out either better or worse” still remains valid. For all. And continues to quickly ask for a reply.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
May. 08, 2023 11:47 AM ET USA
Is it still a mortal sin to continue to reject the jab? After more than 2 years of investigation and review of the consequences of receiving the jab, I ask if rejecting it remains as mortally sinful as missing the recycle can when you throw away your paper cup in the park or when you drive your fossil-fuel guzzler 2 miles down the street for medicine for your child. Since evils formerly known as "sins of the flesh" are what God is asking us to countenance (AL 303), rejecting the jab should be ok