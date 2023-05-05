Catholic World News

Kidnapped priests released in Nigeria

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic priests who were kidnapped in southern Nigeria on April 30 have been released.



Fathers Chochos Kunav and Ralph Ogigba were set free on May 4, reportedly in good health. Local media reported that their kidnappers had demanded ransom, although the Nigerian bishops have a policy of refusing to pay ransom.

