Judge says Pennsylvania school must allow Satanic meetings
May 05, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that a public middle school there must allow an “After School Satan Club” to meet in the building.
Satanists have brought legal challenges against schools that allow religious groups to meet on campus, charging discrimination if Satanists are not welcomed.
