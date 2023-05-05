Catholic World News

Judge says Pennsylvania school must allow Satanic meetings

May 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that a public middle school there must allow an “After School Satan Club” to meet in the building.



Satanists have brought legal challenges against schools that allow religious groups to meet on campus, charging discrimination if Satanists are not welcomed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!