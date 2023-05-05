Catholic World News

Pope urges abuse commission to persevere despite difficulties

May 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “What is broken must not stay broken,” Pope Francis said at a May 5 meeting with members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



Although he did not mention the internal difficulties of the commission, the Pope encouraged the commission to continue searching for ways to protect children and to help those who have been abused.



“Now is the time to repair the damage done to previous generations and to those who continue to suffer,” the Pope said. In particular, he praised the commission’s efforts to promote safeguards in Third World countries. “It is not right that the most prosperous areas of the world should have well-trained and well-funded safeguarding programs,” he said.



The Pope did not address the complaints of Father Hans Zollner, the Vatican’s most prominent expert on abuse, who recently resigned from the commission, citing concerns “in the areas of responsibility, compliance, accountability, and transparency.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!