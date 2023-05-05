Catholic World News

Papal tribute to freedom of the press

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “#FreedomofthePress is an important indicator of a country’s state of health,” Pope Francis tweeted on May 3, World Press Freedom Day. “In fact, dictatorships are quick to restrict it or suppress it. We need journalists who are free, who help us not to forget many situations of suffering.”

