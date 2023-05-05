Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller’s new book focuses on what it means to be Catholic

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1947, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller served as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017. His new book is True and False Reform: What It Means to Be Catholic.

