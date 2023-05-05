Catholic World News

Dicastery for Evangelization, pontifical abuse commission sign agreement on child protection

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for the First Evangelization and New Particular Churches, and Cardinal Seán O’Malley, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, have signed an agreement on abuse prevention measures.



In a joint interview with the Vatican newspaper, Cardinal O’Malley hailed the significance of the agreement, as Cardinal Tagle’s section helps oversee the world’s missionary dioceses.



In the interview, Cardinal O’Malley hinted that he was blindsided by the Pope’s decision last year to place the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors under the auspices of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, but that he viewed the decision as an opportunity to “build a culture of safeguarding within the Curia.”



Echoing earlier comments, Cardinal O’Malley also weighed in on Father Hans Zollner’s resignation from the commission.



“For whatever reason, [Zollner] has not participated much in the life of the Commission in the last year,” Cardinal O’Malley said. “So we were unaware of his concerns or the depths of his concerns and … I’m just sorry that he didn’t choose to come to our plenary, which is coming up very shortly, and share with all of us what those concerns were rather than to resign and call a press conference, which I don’t think has been terribly helpful.”

