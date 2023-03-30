Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley ‘surprised’ by Father Zollner’s criticism of abuse commission

March 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, who chairs the papal has said that he is “surprised, disappointed, and strongly disagree(s)” with the criticisms leveled at the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors by Father Hans Zollner, who resigned from the commission this week.



Father Zollner had expressed concerns about the organization, financial accountability, and decision-making processes of the commission. Cardinal O’Malley, who chairs the commission, said that the group will meet “in the next few weeks” and would address the criticisms.



Father Zollner’s public criticism evidently stung the commission, which had issued a bland statement suggesting that the Jesuit expert resigned because of crowded schedule, rather than any dissatisfaction with the group’s work.

