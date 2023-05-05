Catholic World News

Christianity, Islam share common commitment to good life, Pope tells participants in dialogue

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On May 4, Pope Francis addressed participants in the 6th colloquium of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and Jordan’s Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies. The theme of the colloquium was “Creative Commonalities between Christianity and Islam.”



“You propose to highlight many common values, such as the worship of a single God, prayer, fasting, pilgrimage, compassion, sharing, care for the disadvantaged and the suffering: the orphan, the widow, the sick, the elderly, the immigrant, the refugee,” Pope Francis said. “We also believe that everything does not end with death, but that there is another life, eternal, where we will give account to God for our actions and we will receive recompense or punishment.”



“Therefore, our common commitment is for a good life, that gives glory to God and joy to those we meet on our earthly pilgrimage,” he added.

